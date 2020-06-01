'I know who you are' – Lewis Hamilton blasts F1's silence over Floyd

World champion and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton called out the "white-dominated" Formula One over its silence amid "injustice" following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd – an African-American man – died in Minneapolis after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest on Monday.

Violent protests have broken out across the USA since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed crying out for help as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

The NFL and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan have headlined the outcry for change in the country, which has been engulfed by riots.

Hamilton – the first and only black driver in F1's history – used social media to hit out at motorsport.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice. Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport," Hamilton wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"I'm one of the only people of colour there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you ... are and I see you..."

Hamilton, who has claimed six world titles, continued: "I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make change.

"This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to."