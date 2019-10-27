Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix but must wait for title

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix after a chaotic start but the Mercedes driver was unable to celebrate a sixth Formula One title on Sunday.

Hamilton was squeezed out by Sebastian Vettel after starting in third and the virtual safety car was deployed after he ended up on the grass along with Max Verstappen when they touched at turn one on the opening lap.

The Mercedes driver dropped to fifth because of that early drama but fended off a fast-finishing Vettel to take the chequered flag at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on another frustrating afternoon for Ferrari.

Hamilton would have wrapped up the title if he outscored Valtteri Bottas by 14 points but was made to wait as his team-mate finished third.