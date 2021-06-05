Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Leclerc, who is looking for quick redemption after taking pole in Monaco only to retire from the race when his car broke down on the warm-up lap.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
