Ferrari driver Leclerc tests positive for coronavirus

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for coronavirus, the team have confirmed.

The 23-year-old was already isolating having been in close contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19.

Ferrari said Leclerc is isolating at home in Monaco and is displaying mild symptoms.

A team statement read: "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with the team's protocols, Charles is tested regularly and yesterday, the result from his latest test came back positive.

"Charles notified us immediately and has informed everyone he has been in close contact with in the last few days.

"He is currently feeling ok with mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at home in Monaco."

Leclerc added on his Instagram stories: "Hello guys. I hope you are all staying safe.

"I want to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols.

"Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with. A subsequent test I took has come back positive.

"I am feeling okay and have mild symptoms. I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities.

"Stay safe and take care."

World champion Lewis Hamilton tested positive towards the end of the 2020 F1 season, while Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez have also previously missed time due to coronavirus.