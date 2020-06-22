F1 champion Hamilton attends peaceful protest in London

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton attended a 'Black Lives Matter' protest at Hyde Park in London on Sunday.

Hamilton has been vocal in the fight against racism after George Floyd – an African-American man – died while in police custody in the United States on May 25.

There have been widespread anti-racism protests in the USA and across the world since Floyd's death after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Mercedes star Hamilton took part in a peaceful protest in his native England, with the coronavirus-hit 2020 F1 season not scheduled to start until July.

"Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement," the six-time F1 champion wrote via social media.

"I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was.

"I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I'm feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing. #blacklivesmatter."