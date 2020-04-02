Coronavirus: McLaren drivers Sainz and Norris take pay cuts

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have both taken voluntary pay cuts after their team became the first in Formula One to put some staff on furlough.

The 2020 F1 season is yet to begin and all grands prix have either been cancelled or postponed up until mid-June due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial impact on such a suspension has led to British-based team McLaren furloughing some employees for the next three months under a scheme offered by the government in the United Kingdom.

A statement from McLaren, published on F1's website, read: "The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

"These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers."

It was also confirmed that Sainz and Norris had volunteered to have their salaries reduced.

Sainz wrote on Twitter: "Due to the impact of COVID19, the McLaren Group has adopted difficult temporary measures regarding its staff to hopefully protect jobs in the long term.

"I fully understand these tough decisions and I have obviously decided to take a pay cut. We are all in this together."

It was a McLaren crew member who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of last month's Australian Grand Prix, the season-opening race.

The team pulled out as a result, with the grand prix called off altogether shortly after.