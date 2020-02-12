Chinese Grand Prix postponed amid coronavirus fears

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The race was due to take place at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 19, as the fourth event in the 2020 F1 calendar.

However, fears over the spread of the coronavirus disease – which was given the name Covid-19 this week – means the grand prix becomes the latest sporting event to be called off in China.

A statement on the official F1 website said: "The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak."