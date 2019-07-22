Wolves, Rangers learn potential next Europa League opponents

Wolves and Rangers have learned their potential opponents in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Wolves qualified for continental competition for the first time since 1980 by finishing seventh in the Premier League and will take on either Pyunik or Jablonec if they get through a tie against Crusaders.

Should Rangers overcome Progres Niederkorn, their reward will be a meeting with Danish outfit Midtjylland.

Eintracht Frankfurt, semi-finalists in 2018-19, face Flora Tallinn in the second qualifying round and if they triumph can look forward to a meeting with either Fehervar or Vaduz.

Aberdeen will take on Rijeka if they defeat Chikhura Sachkere, while the victor of Torino's tie against Debrecen was pitted against Shakhtyor Soligorsk or Esbjerg.