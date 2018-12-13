Van Bommel in touch with Robben over PSV reunion

PSV head coach Mark van Bommel has made contact with Arjen Robben over bringing the Bayern Munich winger back to the Philips Stadion next season.

Robben, 34, has confirmed this campaign will be the last of his highly successful spell at Bayern, whom he joined from Real Madrid in 2009.

The ex-Netherlands international is yet to announce his next destination, but hometown team Groningen are believed to be interested in engineering a move.

PSV, where Robben spent two seasons over a decade ago, are set to enter the race after the club's general manager Toon Gerbrands revealed Van Bommel has been in touch with his former team-mate.

"There has been contact. Mark, who played with Arjen, sent him a message," Gerbrands told Omroep Brabant.

"It is, of course, up to Arjen to make the decision."

The seven-time Bundesliga winner first linked up with Van Bommel when he moved from Groningen to PSV as a teenager.

The pair were later reunited at Bayern and spent several years together in the Netherlands national team.

Robben has appeared 15 times in all competitions this term, scoring five goals.