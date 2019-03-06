Stam to replace Van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord boss

Jaap Stam is to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord head coach in June, the Eredivisie side have confirmed.

Former Manchester United defender Stam was only appointed by strugglers PEC Zwolle at the end of December but will leave that role to take on the challenge in Rotterdam.

Van Bronckhorst announced in January that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, having led the club he represented during his playing days to two KNVB Bekers, two Johan Cruyff Shields and the 2016-17 Eredivisie title.

Explaining his move, Stam told Feyenoord's official website: "I really enjoy PEC Zwolle, but for every ambitious coach if the opportunity arises to work at a club like Feyenoord you will seriously think about it.

"I am grateful to PEC Zwolle that they have understood my ambitions and have reached an agreement quickly with Feyenoord."

Stam was an Eredivisie and KNVB Cup winner with PSV, before winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League with the Red Devils.

He also enjoyed spells with Lazio, AC Milan and Ajax before moving into coaching, taking over Reading in June 2016.

Stam guided Reading to the Championship play-off final in his first season in charge but was sacked in March 2018 after a poor run of form.