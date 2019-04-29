Lozano knee injury deals a blow to PSV's Eredivisie title hopes

Hirving Lozano will miss the last two games of PSV's Eredivisie title tussle with Ajax.

Mexico forward Lozano has enjoyed another stellar campaign in the Netherlands, scoring 17 top-flight goals and four in the Champions League.

PSV sit second in the table, level on points with rivals Ajax, as Mark van Bommel seeks to retain the crown won under Phillip Cocu's charge last season.

However, Lozano's season has been cut short due to a knee injury sustained in Thursday's victory over Willem II.

Lozano had to be taken off on a stretcher, with PSV fearing ligament damage, and though the club have now confirmed that is not the case, the former Pachuca player will miss the remaining two league fixtures.

"I am relieved that there is no damage to my cruciate ligament, but it is of course very disappointing that I will no longer be on the pitch in the decisive phase of the competition," Lozano told PSV's official website.

"My rehabilitation has started. I am going to do everything to be in top condition as soon as possible."

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, with Manchester United the latest big name rumoured to hold an interest.