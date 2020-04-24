English
Eredivisie

Coronavirus: Eredivisie season ended with no champions, relegation or promotion

The Eredivisie is the first major European league to have ended the season amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Eredivisie season is over due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no champions, relegation or promotion.

A premature conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign was effectively confirmed on Tuesday when the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced its intention "not to continue" with any action.

That came after Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced a government ban on public events, including professional sports, until September 1.

The season was officially brought to an end on Friday, with Ajax and AZ level on points at the top but unable to play their remaining nine games.

 

