Manchester City cruised into the EFL Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win at Preston North End.

The holders, who have a defensive injury crisis, named a backline including teenagers Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia but were untroubled at Deepdale on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling excelled, scoring the opening goal in the 19th minute and recording two assists in the first half, with Gabriel Jesus also on target for Pep Guardiola's men.

City led 5-0 inside 18 minutes against Watford last time out in the Premier League, but Preston held firm a little longer.

Sterling created space for himself with a darting run and his shot deflected off defender Ben Davies to beat Connor Ripley in the Preston goal.

The England forward then created two more before half-time, feeding Jesus to get on the scoresheet and then setting up David Silva for another deflected finish which was credited as a Ryan Ledson own goal.

Jesus headed Angelino's cross over the top following the restart, then Preston went close to getting on the scoresheet as Josh Harrop's shot came back off the post.

Phil Foden's long-range effort rattled the crossbar, Sterling wasted a free-kick in a good position and Ripley brilliantly saved from Ilkay Gundogan in added time, with Alex Neil's side preventing City from adding to their tally.