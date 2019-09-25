Reece James starred on his debut and Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his return with a goal as Frank Lampard picked up a first home win as Chelsea boss with a resounding 7-1 EFL Cup victory against Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

The Blues had lost back-to-back matches at Stamford Bridge and were winless there in four under Lampard, but they made light work of their League Two visitors, scoring seven goals in the competition for the first time since 1960-61.

James was one of three full debutants to start for Chelsea and played a part in three of his side's goals, including a strike of his own inside the final 10 minutes.

Matt Green's goal had given Grimsby some hope following quick-fire strikes from Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi.

But Pedro scored from the spot before half-time and further goals followed from Kurt Zouma, James, Batshuayi and the returning Hudson-Odoi in the second half as Chelsea returned to winning ways.