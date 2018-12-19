Chelsea scraped into the EFL Cup semi-finals as Eden Hazard's late goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Having laboured in their 3-2 win over Derby County in the previous round, Chelsea found Bournemouth in resolute form at Stamford Bridge before substitute Hazard's 84th-minute winner.

Visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc was in fine form throughout and Chelsea's luck looked to be out when Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck the woodwork early in the second half.

However, substitute Hazard – who is now on 99 goals for the club in all competitions – took matters into his own hands, his strike from a tight angle taking a deflection off Charlie Daniels to find the net and book the home side a place in the last four.