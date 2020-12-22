Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United: Bees continue to break new ground with another EFL Cup upset

Brentford claimed another Premier League scalp in the EFL Cup as Newcastle United's quarter-final misery continued with a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday.

The Bees had never previously reached the last eight of this competition but will now play their first semi-final after Josh Dasilva scored the only goal 24 minutes from time at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was no less than the Championship side deserved as they again edged top-flight opposition, having already knocked out Southampton, West Brom and Fulham to advance to this stage.

Brentford join Chelsea (twice), Tottenham and Hull City in beating Newcastle in the quarter-finals since the turn of the century, with the Magpies - without a major honour since 1969 - maintaining a woeful EFL Cup last-eight record, having won just one of nine ties.

Sloppy defending on an awful pitch led to first-half chances at both ends, with Brentford going closest as Saman Ghoddos scuffed an untidy finish onto the crossbar.

The home side then controlled the second half and got their reward when the impressive Dasilva steered a first-time volley under Karl Darlow from the middle of the penalty area.

Newcastle - kept busy by their former player Ivan Toney, the Championship's top scorer introduced off the bench - offered little in response, yet again missing out on the last four.