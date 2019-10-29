Bochum 1-2 Bayern Munich: Gnabry, Muller complete late turnaround for DFB-Pokal holders

Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry spared Bayern Munich's blushes by scoring late goals to scrape a 2-1 DFB-Pokal second-round win at Bochum, who finished Tuesday's game with 10 men.

Alphonso Davies' first-half own goal gave Bochum a surprise lead and the second-tier strugglers looked on the brink of a famous upset with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But Gnabry levelled proceedings for the 19-time champions in the 83rd minute, a smart finish at the back post setting up a grandstand finale at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

One-way traffic followed and after Armel Bella-Kotchap was given a red card for bringing down Muller, the Bayern star settled the contest by turning in Kingsley Coman's brilliant first-time cross for a dramatic 89th-minute winner.