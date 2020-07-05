Alaba finishing his career at Bayern would be special - Flick

David Alaba is yet to agree a contract extension at Bayern Munich, but Hansi Flick says it would be special if he finishes his career at the Allianz Arena.

Austria international Alaba's deal is due to expire next year, with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City all credited with an interest in the versatile defender.

Following Bayern's DFB-Pokal final victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, in which Alaba scored the opening goal, Flick said he was keen for the 28-year-old and Thiago Alcantara to sign new contracts.

However, the Bayern boss acknowledged it will be "more difficult" to keep Thiago amid links to Premier League champions Liverpool.

"I will stand up for it and try everything to keep two such quality players," said Flick.

"David has become an exceptional player here. It's not just on the pitch that he's good for us.

"He knows he has a huge appreciation at the club. It would be very special if he ended his career here with us."

Since making his debut for Bayern in February 2010, Alaba has won 19 trophies.