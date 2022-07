Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic announced he has pulled out of the Tour de France before the start of Sunday's 15th stage to recover from injuries.

"To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today," Roglic said on the Jumbo-isma team Twitter account.

Roglic, 32, has been suffering from shoulder and lower back problems which the defending three-time Vuelta a Espana champion picked up during the first week of the race around France.