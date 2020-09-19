Tadej Pogacar effectively clinched the Tour de France title with an incredible performance as Primoz Roglic wilted in a dramatic individual time trial on Saturday.

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar, obliterated Roglic's 57-second lead in the general classification on the 36.2-kilometre ride from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, winning the penultimate stage with a simply stunning display.

Barring any potential shocks on the procession into Paris on Sunday, Pogacar will take his place at the top of the podium in a Grand Tour for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old Slovenian crossed the line after 55 minutes and 55 seconds, with his compatriot Roglic producing a time that was one minute and 56 seconds slower – only good enough for fifth.