Opening day gold for Germany as Netherlands send records tumbling

The women's team sprint brought glory for host nation Germany at the Track Cycling World Championships as records were sent tumbling by the Netherlands in the men's event.

Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze delivered opening-day gold for Germany, overcoming Australia in the race for the title in Berlin. China got the better of Russia in the bronze medal race.

The men's team sprint has been dominated by the Netherlands in recent years and Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland delivered a third successive world title in stunning fashion.

They broke a world record they set in the first round to defeat Great Britain in the gold medal race with a time of 41.225 seconds. Australia took bronze ahead of France.

Earlier, the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild took gold in the women's scratch race. Jennifer Valente of the United States claimed silver, with Portugal's Maria Martins rounding off the podium.

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny narrowly missed out on bronze, edged into fourth just a month after breaking her shoulder.