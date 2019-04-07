Delhi Capitals sauntered to a 150-run chase to seal their four-wicket away win against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's RCB have now lost six games from six in this year's competition and their miserable run continued as they were on the back foot from the outset.

The skipper top-scored with a steady 41, but his was far from a spectacular innings and his side scarcely looked like recovering the situation with ball in hand.

Kagiso Rabada starred with 4-21 for Delhi in the RCB innings, before his captain Shreyas Iyer smashed past the home side with ease after arriving at the crease early.

Shreyas made 67 off 50, with eight fours and two maximums, and even a shaky finale could not stop the Capitals from sealing victory with seven balls to spare.

LABOURED START

RCB struggled to find any real momentum early on and instead saw batsmen depart each time they looked to push the pace.

Parthiv Patel (9) was caught by Sandeep Lamichhane in the deep, while compatriots Rabada and Colin Ingram accounted for AB de Villiers (17).

Marcus Stoinis (15) also went after it and picked out Rahul Tewatia, leaving captain Kohli frustrated at the other end of the pitch as he too scored slowly.

BIG-HITTERS HALTED

Moeen Ali took the same approach as those who went before him and briefly enjoyed some success, smashing three sixes and making 32 off just 18 until Lamichhane's googly tempted him forwards and he was stumped.

Kohli belatedly went on the offensive, yet was similarly punished when he came face to face with Rabada, who then tore through the RCB order. The South Africa star also accounted for Akshdeep Nath (19) and Pawan Negi (0) in a sensational 3-5 over.

However, the home side's more aggressive end to the innings saw them at least reach a respectable total of 149-8.

SHREYAS SHINES

There was no rush for the Capitals in their response, but consistently sloppy RCB fielding allowed the visitors to produce handy totals.

Any hope RCB gained from Shikhar Dhawan's first-ball departure was brutally extinguished by Shreyas' superb batting display.

Kohli wore a look of resignation as Shreyas repeatedly found the gaps in a boundary-laden performance and his departure came too late - even with Rishabh Pant (18) and Chris Morris (0) quickly following - as an Axar Patel four completed the chase with seven balls and four wickets remaining.