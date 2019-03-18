Mitch Freeley

The 2019 VIVO IPL returns to beIN SPORTS this year and is back bigger and better than ever. beIN SPORTS is the home of the VIVO IPL in the MENA region, and we will be delivering ball by ball coverage of the tournament via our channels and online with beIN CONNECT.

Since its conception in 2007, the VIVO IPL has grown into one of the world’s leading cricket competitions and ranks as the sixth most attended sports league in the world in terms of live in-stadium attendance. This year’s tournament starts on 23rd of March and will be broadcast & streamed live by beIN SPORTS across 24 countries throughout the MENA region. As ever, you can subscribe to beIN CONNECT to watch ball by ball action of the VIVO IPL.

Which teams are taking part in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad



How does the tournament work?

The tournament starts on the 23rd of March when the reigning champions the Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eight teams from across India will face each other in a home & away in a double round robin format. The top four teams with the best average will take on each other in a play-off. The top two sides in the league will play each other in the first match known as “Qualifier 1” the winner will qualify directly to the grand final.

As for the losing side, they have a second chance to reach the final as they will take on the winner of the match between the third and fourth placed sides in the “Qualifier 2”. The winner of this match will then progress to the grand final which is set to take place on 12th of May at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai to determine the 2019 VIVO IPL champions.

It certainly promises to be yet another feast of Cricket as the world’s best players battle it out for the IPL title. You can follow all the action from the tournament via beIN CONNECT.

