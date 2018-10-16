Umesh replaces injured Thakur in ODI squad

Umesh Yadav has been called up to the India squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of series.

Thakur limped off with a groin injury after bowling just 10 balls in his Test debut against the Windies in Hyderabad last week.

The paceman will play no part in the five-match ODI series, which gets under way in Guwahati on Sunday.

Umesh has been drafted in after claiming his first 10-wicket Test haul in a 10-wicket victory which sealed a 2-0 whitewash.

The quick played in two ODI matches during the series defeat against England, but was overlooked for the Asia Cup.



Indian squad for first and second ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.