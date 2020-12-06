South Africa-England ODI abandoned after positive COVID-19 tests for tourists

The opening ODI of the series between South Africa and England has been abandoned after two members of the tourists' squad returned unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

Initially scheduled to get under way in Cape Town on Friday, the series was delayed because of a positive test in the South Africa camp.

The first match was moved to Sunday, but proceedings in Paarl never got going as the game was called off 30 minutes before it was due to start.

Earlier the ECB had confirmed the match had been delayed pending the results of additional PCR tests, which players and staff underwent on Saturday after the positive tests by two members of staff at their hotel.

A statement confirming the abandonment read: "The decision was taken after two hotel staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

"As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening.

"Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams.

"The medical advice from both CSA and ECB is that the match cannot take place. A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts."

The final two matches of the series are due to be held in Cape Town on Monday and Wednesday. England are scheduled to fly home on Thursday.

"We regret that we are unable to play in today’s ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place," said England director of men's cricket Ashley Giles.

"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward."

England won the three-match T20 series between the sides 3-0.