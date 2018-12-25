Ponting leads the way, New Zealand dominated – Australia eye 1,000th win

Australia are on the verge of becoming the first nation to 1,000 wins in all formats of international cricket.

With 999, Australia are clear of England (774), India (710) and Pakistan (702) and can reach the 1,000 milestone during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia face India beginning on Wednesday, with their entertaining four-Test series locked at 1-1.

With thanks to Opta, we take a look at some of the numbers behind Australia's wins.

557 – Australia have won 557 one-day internationals – more than any other team.

384 – They have also won more Tests than any other team with 384.

234 – They have beaten England 234 times in 509 games.

66 – Australia have a 66 per cent win rate against New Zealand – their best against any side they have played at least 50 times.

376 – Ricky Ponting has claimed a record 376 wins.

68 – Adam Gilchrist's 68 per cent win rate is the highest of any Australia captain across all formats, of those who led the nation on at least 20 occasions.

219 – Ponting's 219 wins as captain are 80 more than any other skipper has managed.

2002 – It was in 2002 that Australia posted their biggest ever Test win, beating South Africa by an innings and 360 runs in Johannesburg.