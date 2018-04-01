beIN MEDIA GROUP wins the TV & digital rights to broadcast VIVO Indian Premier League

Under the five-year deal, Star India has awarded the television & digital rights to beIN who will screen the upcoming 2018 VIVO IPL competition, together with the proceeding four editions of the tournament until 2022.



The announcement sees a further strengthening of beIN’s burgeoning global cricket portfolio, following long term rights agreements signed in 2017 with Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which saw beIN broadcast both the 2017 Ashes test series and the 2018 Big Bash League.



Commenting on the announcement, Yousef Al-Obaidly, Deputy CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “Today’s announcement further establishes beIN’s position as the new home of cricket across the Middle East and North Africa. Interest in the VIVO IPL has never been greater and the spectacle is ready made for television, with several innovations designed to engage new fans and bring cricket closer to viewers.

“By adding the VIVO IPL to our existing ECB and CA coverage, we can now provide viewers with top class premium cricket content all year round. These agreements further strengthen beIN’s position as the undisputed first choice sports and entertainment broadcaster in the region.”

Rahul Johri, CEO of BCCI, said: “The IPL is an initiative that has greatly extended the appeal of Cricket from die-hard sports lovers to entire families. While the IPL has grown each year since its inception, Vivo IPL 2018 promises to be an inflection point that will truly galvanize its popularity and following. We at BCCI are proud to have given the world its most loved cricket extravaganza, and it gives us great pleasure that this time around, beIN SPORTS will take the IPL to millions of fans across the Middle East and North Africa, through TV and Digital.”

Sanjay Gupta, MD of Star India, said: “VIVO IPL is a contest of the world’s best cricketers pitted against each other in the most grueling, competitive tournament - a fantastic celebration of the game of cricket. Reimagining how VIVO IPL 2018 will reach fans across TV and digital, Star India has harnessed the transformative power of technology to make one of the biggest leagues in the world even bigger. To enable the widest ever reach for fans of VIVO IPL worldwide Star India has tied up with like-minded partners who share the same passion for the game. In the MENA region we are happy to partner with beIN SPORTS for the Vivo IPL 2018 which will enthrall millions of cricket fans across the region on both, TV and Digital.”

Since its conception in 2007, the VIVO IPL has grown into one of the world’s leading sports and ranks as the sixth most attended sports league in the world in terms of live in-stadium attendance. This year’s tournament starts on 7 April and will be broadcast & streamed live by beIN SPORTS across 24 countries throughout the MENA region.