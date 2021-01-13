العربية
English
La Liga
Coppa Italia

Juventus 3-2 Genoa (aet): Debutant Rafia puts Bianconeri into last eight

Juventus made it four wins out of four in 2021 and will face Sassuolo or SPAL for a place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

AFP via Getty Images

Hamza Rafia scored the winner on his debut as Juventus needed extra time to beat Genoa 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

A much-changed Juve side were a cut above Serie A strugglers Genoa in the first half at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, but made hard work of setting up a last-eight tie against Sassuolo or SPAL.

Dejan Kulusevski was outstanding in the opening 45 minutes, scoring inside two minutes and laying on a second goal for Alvaro Morata.

Lennart Czyborra pulled a goal back from out of the blue in an otherwise one-sided first half and Filippo Melegoni later equalised, but 21-year-old Tunisia international Rafia came off the bench to settle the tie late in the first half of extra time.

Coppa Italia Genoa Juventus
Previous Lukaku urges Inter to learn after Coppa Italia win
Read
Lukaku urges Inter to learn after Coppa Italia win
Next

Latest Stories