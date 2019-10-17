Maracana confirmed as venue for 2020 Copa Libertadores final

The Maracana will host next year's Copa Libertadores final, South American football governing body CONMEBOL has announced.

Rio de Janeiro's iconic ground saw off competition from seven stadiums, including five others in Brazil, to claim hosting rights for the showpiece match on November 21, 2020.

A number of other high-profile fixtures have previously been staged at the Maracana, including games at the 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics and 2019 Confederations Cup.

CONMEBOL also revealed on Thursday that the 2020 Copa Sudamericana will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.