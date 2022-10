Gabriel Barbosa grabbed the decisive goal on the stroke of halftime, slotting home a fine cross from Everton Ribeiro at the back post.

The goal came just minutes after Athletico central defender Pedro Henrique was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

The victory earns Flamengo their third Libertadores title following their successes in 1981 and 2019.