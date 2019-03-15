English
Copa Libertadores Review: Penarol, Athletico Paranaense secure big wins

Lucas Viatri led Penarol to a comprehensive win over San Jose in the Copa Libertadores.

Getty Images

Penarol and Athletico Paranaense claimed their first wins of the Copa Libertadores group stage in emphatic style on Thursday.

Coming off a loss to LDU Quito in Group D, Penarol hammered San Jose 4-0 in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan hosts needed just two minutes to open the scoring, Lucas Viatri volleying in a cross from Giovanni Gonzalez.

Diego Lopez's Penarol would be in control by half-time as Cristian Lema headed in a Lucas Hernandez corner and Agustin Canobbio scored their third via a deflection.

Viatri produced a classy finish from 20 yards early in the second half as the hosts dominated, closing out their win despite Gaston Rodriguez missing a 76th-minute penalty.

In Group G, Athletico Paranaense responded to their opening defeat by thrashing Jorge Wilstermann 4-0.

The Brazilians got fortunate with their opener just after the half-hour mark, Rony's strike deflecting off team-mate Marco Ruben and beating goalkeeper Arnaldo Gimenez.

Gimenez was at fault for the second goal, the shot-stopper unable to deal with a long-range effort from Tomas Andrade.

Renan Lodi and Bruno Guimaraes scored second-half goals for Athletico, sealing a comprehensive victory.

In the day's other game, Emelec and Huracan played out a 0-0 draw in Group B.

