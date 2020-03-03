Juventus Vs AC Milan – Preview

Serie A Steam - beIN CONNECT

Juventus and AC Milan head into a delicately poised Copa Italia semi-final second leg following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The game at the Allianz Stadium is set to go ahead, despite the outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy halted the majority of the last round of Serie A action.

Juve head into the contest off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League, a game in which boss Mauritzo Sarri slated his players for a lack of application. The Turin giants have a formidable record in the Copa Italia, winning four of the five prior editions of the competition.

Having lost top spot to Lazio in recent weeks, Juventus will be eager to get back on track starting tonight against rivals AC Milan. In team news, Giorgio Chiellini is likely to start alongside Matthijs de Ligt in central defence. Summer signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are likely to play in midfield.

Juventus Predicted Team

Buffon; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Ramsey, Rabiot, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Higuain

As for AC Milan, the Copa Italia is the only realistic chance for a trophy this season. The Rossoneri have been shaky in recent weeks only picking up one victory in their last five games in all competitions. The once much-feared side are currently slumped in seventh place in the Serie A standings, twelve points away from the Champions League places.

Last time out, AC Milan dropped points away to a struggling Fiorentina side. Ante Rebic opened the scoring in the second half before Erick Pulgar levelled the contest from the penalty spot with five minutes left to play. Having not won the Copa Italia in sixteen years, the opportunity to win the trophy could be a timely boost for Milan, who have suffered in recent years.

In team news, Gianluigi Donnarumma is a doubt after coming off at the weekend. This could mean that Asmir Begovic should start in goal. Lucas Biglia is still carrying a knock and is unlikely to feature. Zlatan Ibrahimović will lead the line, and the veteran attacker will have a point to prove against his former side.

AC Milan Predicted Team

Begovic; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Rebic, Ibrahimovic

