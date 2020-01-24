Simeone confident Atletico results will soon match his desire

Diego Simeone insists his desire cannot be doubted despite Atletico Madrid's dismal early Copa del Rey exit and is confident the team will soon return to form.

Atleti were the victims of a major upset on Thursday, crashing out to third-tier Cultural Leonesa 2-1 in the last 32.

Simeone's side have now lost their past three matches in all competitions, with just six wins in 17 in LaLiga games since early September.

But the coach says he will continue to knuckle down, just as he battled on after a pair of Champions League final defeats to rivals Real Madrid, and backed his side to turn the corner.

"I have the desire to work like every day since I arrived," he told reporters.

"The penalties or the extra time in the Champions League didn't change me, nor will going out in this round.

"I have an important squad and results will come soon."

He added: "You are in the position to have an opinion on what you feel and we don't have the choice but to work, me and my players," he said.

"We couldn't be clinical in front of goal - that's football - and when you can't score, everything is more difficult."