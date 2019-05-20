Semedo cleared of concussion to boost Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed Nelson Semedo did not suffer a concussion in their last LaLiga game of the season against Getafe.

Semedo was taken to hospital with a head injury that appeared to have put his chances of being fit for Saturday's Copa del Rey final in doubt.

But Barcelona confirmed on Monday that right-back Semedo has been cleared following tests and released from a hospital in Bilbao.

"Semedo has passed the tests for his head injury and has been discharged from hospital," a club statement said.

"He returns to Barcelona to continue with the protocol established in these cases and his return to training will be monitored."

Head coach Ernesto Valverde is seeking to win the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double for the second season in a row when Barca face Valencia in Seville.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to be available due to hamstring injuries, while Arthur is another doubt.