Uruguay and Chile play out a 1-1 draw By beIN SPORTS June 22, 2021 02:03 3:22 min Uruguay and Chile play out a 1-1 draw. Highlights Copa America Uruguay Chile -Latest Videos 3:22 min Report: Uruguay 1-1 Chile 3:07 min Report: Finland 0-2 Belgium 4:39 min Report: Russia 1-4 Denmark 3:09 min Report: Ukraine 0-1 Austria 4:09 min North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands 3:14 min Report: Colombia 1-2 Peru 4:38 min Report: Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador 5:50 min Report: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey 3:44 min UEFA Euro 2020 - Italy 1-0 Wales - Match Report 4:25 min Lewandowski denies Spain