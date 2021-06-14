Colombia's goal was a thing of beauty with Cardona taking a short free-kick to Juan Cuadrado, who chipped the ball into the box for Miguel Borja to head down into the path of Cardona to volley home.

It was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR review showed that while three Colombian players were beyond the defensive line, Cardona and Borja were onside.

Ecuador came close to a second half equalizer through Pervis Estupinan but Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina brilliantly tipped his free-kick around the post.