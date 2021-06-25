In Brasilia, Samudio rose above two defenders to power a header from Almiron's corner into the top corner on 33 minutes, leaving goalkeeper Claudio Bravo rooted to his line.

Chile's hopes of getting back into the match suffered a blow when Gary Medel was penalized for clambering all over Carlos Gonzalez in the box, allowing Almiron to send goalkeeper Claudio Bravo the wrong way from the penalty spot on 58 minutes.

Moments later it looked as if Paraguay would have a second penalty when Pablo Galdames appeared to rugby tackle Almiron, but incredibly it wasn't given, even after a VAR check.