Qatar shut out Honduras 2-0 to capture Group D and reach the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup.

Wing back Homam Ahmed opened the scoring from a tight angle with the game only 25 minutes old. It marked the third straight match in which the champions of Asia opened the scoring.



Qatar could have doubled their lead on the 40th-minute mark, however, Akram Afif's tame penalty was saved by keeper Luis López. Qatar wrapped up all three points when Abdulaziz Hatem capped the scoring with his second of the tournament, five minutes into second-half stoppage time.



The result means Al Annabi will now take on El Salvador in the quarter-finals. Honduras needed just a point to win the group but instead, they will now face Group A winner Mexico in the next round.