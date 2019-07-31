Liverpool warmed up for their Community Shield meeting against Manchester City with a 3-1 win over Lyon.

The European champions welcomed back Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson from their international exertions, but the latter was culpable as Lyon took a fourth-minute lead through Memphis Depay in Geneva.

Firmino tucked away an equaliser before Liverpool hit the front through Joachim Andersen's own goal and Harry Wilson scored a superb third in a second half more notable for the volume of substitutions made.

It means the end to a four-match winless run in pre-season for Jurgen Klopp's side, who lost 3-0 to Napoli in Edinburgh last weekend and now turn attention towards Sunday's traditional curtain-raiser for the English season at Wembley.

Alisson's return to Liverpool duty got off to an inauspicious start when he fumbled a routine collection near the edge of his area and brought down Moussa Dembele in trying to remedy the situation.

Depay dispatched the spot-kick, but Liverpool were level in the 17th minute when Firmino steered a fine finish across Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.

Lopes was left with no chance four minutes later as Andersen diverted a teasing cross by 17-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever – fresh from penning a long-term contract extension at Anfield – into his own net.

Firmino made way for Rhian Brewster after the half-hour and Salah was one of three players withdrawn at half-time.

That did not affect Liverpool's rhythm, and Wilson shifted the ball on to his left foot to fire a fabulous 25-yard strike into the top corner after 53 minutes.

It proved the last act for the Wales international as Klopp changed his entire XI with an hour played, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and captain Jordan Henderson among those to enjoy a run-out alongside new signing Harvey Elliott.