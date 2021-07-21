العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Club Friendly

Man City friendly at Troyes scrapped for health reasons

By

Manchester City's friendly at Troyes, scheduled for July 31, has been called off, the newly-promoted French side said Wednesday

AFP

Had City made the cross-Channel trip they would have had to quarantine thereafter and therefore the game will be called off to avoid what would have been a major disruption of the English Premier League champions' pre-season preparations.

Man City Troyes
Previous Messi scores first goals since transfer saga in Ba
Read
Messi scores first goals since transfer saga in Barca friendly win
Next ​​​​​​​Inter Milan pull out of US trip after Arsen
Read
​​​​​​​Inter Milan pull out of US trip after Arsenal over Covid concerns

Latest Stories

>