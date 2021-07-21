Man City friendly at Troyes scrapped for health reasons

Had City made the cross-Channel trip they would have had to quarantine thereafter and therefore the game will be called off to avoid what would have been a major disruption of the English Premier League champions' pre-season preparations.
