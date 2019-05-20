Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Premier League
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
CAF Confederation Cup
>
Video
CAF Confederation Cup
Videos
RSB Berkane 1 Zamalek 0
May 20, 2019 02:38
4:17 min
Highlights
-
Latest Videos
4:17 min
RSB Berkane 1 Zamalek 0
4:42 min
Report: Juventus 1 Atalanta 1
4:45 min
Report: Napoli 4 Inter 1
3:22 min
Report: AC Milan 2 Frosinone 0
4:31 min
Report: Eibar 2 Barcelona 2
0:52 min
Djoko relishing latest reunion with legend Nadal
3:59 min
Report: Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 2
0:35 min
Barca need to forget about Anfield defeat
1:30 min
Best of Kylian Mbappe - Matchday 37
2:17 min
How the title was won - Bayern in seventh heaven
Back to top