Douala & Rabat named host cities for 2019/20 CAF Champions League & CAF Confederation Cup Finals

Douala and Rabat have been awarded the right to host the first ever one-match finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 and Total CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

The CAF made the decision earlier today on the two venues after receiving bids from the two cities. Key pointers such as infrastructure and accommodation were considered when the two stadiums awarded.

The brand new Japoma Stadium, based in the Cameroonian stadium of Douala will host the first ever one off CAF Champions League final, which is set to take place on May 29. Currently four sides are left in the competition. WAC Casablanca will take on Al Ahly in the first semi-final, whilst Raja Casablanca will take on Zamalek in the second semi-final.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE



Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCL final on May 29 pic.twitter.com/EqLnd5OcFh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

For the CAF Confederation Cup final, the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat has been awarded the final, which is slated to happen on May 24.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE



Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCC final on May 24. pic.twitter.com/NvOAa2jV1y — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

This will be the first-ever time that both cup finals will be played with a one-off game.