You don't judge Muller on 10 minutes, so why should I? Kovac October 20, 2019 15:57 0:34 min Niko Kovac skewers a journalist looking to assess Thomas Muller on a late missed chance in their draw at Augsburg. Interviews -Latest Videos 1:57 min RWC 2019: Wales 20-19 France 4:13 min Juventus 2 Bologna 1 2:57 min Report: Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid 4:13 min Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Bologna 4:43 min Toulouse 2 Lille 1 3:46 min Borussia Dortmund 1 Borussia M'gladbach 0 4:02 min Report: Palace 0-2 Man City 3:25 min Report: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle 2:22 min Rugby world cup: New Zealand 46 Ireland 14 4:53 min Report: Atletico 1-1 Valencia