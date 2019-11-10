Bayer Leverkusen backed up their mid-week Champions League win over Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory at Wolfsburg with goals by Germany winger Karim Bellarabi and Brazilian sub Paulinho.

Having been second in the table in mid-October, Wolfsburg is now tenth in the league after four straight defeats in all competitions. After three Champions League defeats, Leverkusen breathed life into their slim European hopes by shocking Atletico 2-1, which Peter Bosz's team backed up by out-muscling Wolfsburg.

Bellarabi put Leverkusen ahead on 25 minutes by powering into the area and fired home after evading two tackles, Brazilian midfielder Paulinho then came on to add a second goal six minutes into added time.

