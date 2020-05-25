Aarran Summers

In Germany, there are two heavyweight giants and two formidable foes. Similar in name to the Clasicos’ around Europe and South America, Der Klassiker is identical only in name and not in nature. There is no religious or political difference between the two. It’s a rivalry that shapes Germany’s most successful team.

The two will meet again on Tuesday 26th May. Four points separate the two sides, and with eight games left, it is a must-win for Dortmund. In a sport where home advantage could become pivotal, Signal Iduna Park will offer very little to the chasing Dortmund. The lack of a yellow wall may have an impact, but the sentiment will be there.

Dortmund are playing their old enemy and they know it. Plus, there will be a feeling of redemption on the cards for Lucien Favre’s side.

Bayern won part one of this season’s Der Klassiker, and in comprehensive fashion too. The German champions beat their rivals 4-0 at the Allianz back in November 2019. Out-fought and out-thought, Bayern destroyed Dortmund in front of a television audience of tens of millions. Dortmund’s visit was an utter disaster; no shots on target during the whole game, and a capitulation in the second half. It was not the great start to the season that the Dortmund boss Lucien Favre had envisaged.

For his opposite number, Hansi Flick, it was the perfect start. His debut game in charge of Bayern following Niko Kovac’s exit had reinvigorated and reignited the Champions.

To question why this fixture is the best in Germany, if not the world, a quick look at the bloody history of the derby will remind us. Perhaps not so violent as before, it is widely remembered as such.

The sight of Bayern’s Lothar Matthaus receiving a slap after accusing his rival Andreas Muller of being a cry baby. If a slap looked severe, then how about a kung fu kick and a bite. Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn made all the headlines in 1999 with those kinds of attacks on Dortmund’s, Stephane Chapuisat and Heiko Herrlich, respectively.

This once huge rivalry had taken on a new shape in recent years. Instead of trading blows, the two clubs were trading players. Mario Gotze left Dortmund in 2013, only to return in 2016. Mats Hummels was doing the same, but going the other way. The main star who has moved from one to the other is Robert Lewandowski. The former Dortmund man made his move to Bavaria in 2014. The Polish striker’s record at Bayern is stunning - 153 goals in 182 games.

Bayern will look towards the influence of Lewandowski once again, as they look to improve on their less than impressive 2-0 win over Union Berlin last time out. For Dortmund, it is one derby after another. 4-0 winners over Schalke was an excellent result. Erling Haaland continued where he left off and will be critical in what will be his first Klassiker.

On the pitch, there is plenty of youth in this Dortmund side, compared to the ageing wealth of experience in the Bayern team. Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer are not getting any younger. It will add a new dimension to this derby. Regardless of how this season ends, Der Klassiker is a rivalry that encapsulates German football. The next chapter could either end the title fight, albeit not mathematically, or it could develop it further.

Favre will be praying for no repeats of last November. There will be no favourites on Tuesday. With no supporters inside the stadium and a lack of playing time – both teams arrive on an equal footing and advantage. There is plenty to play for when the biggest game in Germany finally makes its entrance. It’s round two of this season’s Der Klassiker.