Bayer Leverkusen made an emphatic return to Bundesliga action as Kai Havertz's first-half brace inspired a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

During European football's coronavirus shutdown, Havertz was frequently the topic of transfer gossip columns and did nothing to dissuade an apparently growing band of admirers among the continent's elite.

Leading the Leverkusen attack at Weser-Stadion, the 20-year-old brilliantly headed home at the back post in the 28th minute following excellent work down the right from Moussa Diaby.

Theodor Gebre Selassie swiftly levelled from a 30th-minute corner but Werder's own set-piece frailties were soon on display again as Havertz converted from Kerem Demirbay's delivery.

Leverkusen, who fielded their youngster ever Bundesliga player in 17-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz, further extended their advantage after an hour as their host again showed an aversion to defending aerially. Right-back Mitchell Weiser was the 61st-minute beneficiary.

Demirbay completed the scoring 12 minutes from time with a cute dinked finish on the end of a clever reverse pass from substitute Karim Bellarabi.

Peter Bosz's men are a point and place outside the Champions League positions in fifth, while Werder remain second bottom and five points behind 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf.