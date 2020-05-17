Follow the Live Match Stream for Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich via beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Live Highlights

Who else but Robert Lewandowski? Bayern head into the break 1-0 up!

Make that goal number 26 in the Bundesliga this season!



Robert Lewandowski gives Bayern the lead at Union Berlin and it's elbow bumps all round! 🙅‍♂️#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/d7SXp7WFQK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

Live Updates

Preamble

We are underway at 19:30 Mecca. Will Robert Lewandowski get amongst the goals?!

Coming 🔜



Robert Lewandowski leads the line for Bayern Munich. Will he add to his 25 league goals this season?



🏟️ @fcunion_en v @FCBayernEN

🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT

📺 HD11#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/MEGQFXQBGE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

Full time in the first game of the day, as Mainz battle back from 2-0 down to secure a point against Koln!

I wonder who Nico Rosberg is supporting today...

Now for Union! Former Dortmund defender Neven Subotić starts. Keep an eye out for winger Marius Bülter, he has scored some spectacular goals already this season.

TEAM NEWS TIME! First up the visitors! Serge Gnabry starts, there is room in the side for Bundesliga top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. Fresh from signing a contract during the break, Alphonso Davies starts at left-back.

No fans of course at Union Berlin's ground. The promoted side will cause Bayern plenty of problems!

Not long till we get that all-important team news. I wonder if Lewandowski will bust out his Tik Tok moves later on?!?

Robert Lewandowski returns to action today with Bayern Munich. Will the league's top scorer be busting out some of these celebrations later against FC Union Berlin? 🤣



🏟️ @fcunion_en v @FCBayernEN

🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT

📺 HD11



🎥 @lewy_official / TikTok#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/66DI2K7W1t — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

Yesterday, there were a few celebrations that went a little close on the social distancing! Uwe Rösler admits he would not punish his players for breaking the rules.

"Football is about emotions. You can't control it."



Fortuna Düsseldorf manager Uwe Rösler says he would never criticise players who celebrate goals after the Hertha Berlin players appeared to break social distancing guidelines yesterday in their 3-0 win at Hoffenheim. pic.twitter.com/E8BrfIGkB5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

The Champions head to Berlin... can Bayern get up and running?

Back in Bundesliga action! ⚽



To all the #FCBayern fans supporting the boys from home today: Please be sure to follow the necessary social-distancing measures 👍#packmas #FCUFCB pic.twitter.com/W5AncKVWsC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020

So back into the action. The first round of games has so far gone well, without a hitch. We caught up with Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rösler, who shared how the teams and players are self-isolating during this time.

Fortuna Düsseldorf manager Uwe Rösler gives an insight into the strict quarantine measures that managers and players in the other leagues will face, as and when play resumes in Spain, Italy and England.#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/NNz1Rnsad5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Blog for Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich! After a successful return on Saturday, the league leaders take on Union Berlin. Can newly confirmed boss Hansi Flick come away with all three points? Join me as ever for Live Updates, team news and even some videos from the game.