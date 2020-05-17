Follow the Live Match Stream for Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich via beIN CONNECT
Live Highlights
Who else but Robert Lewandowski? Bayern head into the break 1-0 up!
Make that goal number 26 in the Bundesliga this season!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020
Robert Lewandowski gives Bayern the lead at Union Berlin and it's elbow bumps all round! 🙅♂️#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/d7SXp7WFQK
Live Updates
Preamble
We are underway at 19:30 Mecca. Will Robert Lewandowski get amongst the goals?!
Coming 🔜— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020
Robert Lewandowski leads the line for Bayern Munich. Will he add to his 25 league goals this season?
🏟️ @fcunion_en v @FCBayernEN
🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT
📺 HD11#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/MEGQFXQBGE
Full time in the first game of the day, as Mainz battle back from 2-0 down to secure a point against Koln!
Mainz return home with a hard-fought point in hand 🚌#Bundesliga #KOEM05 pic.twitter.com/DVd3VJU7z2— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 17, 2020
I wonder who Nico Rosberg is supporting today...
Viel Erfolg, Jungs 💪 pic.twitter.com/exCIwQFteJ— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) May 17, 2020
Now for Union! Former Dortmund defender Neven Subotić starts. Keep an eye out for winger Marius Bülter, he has scored some spectacular goals already this season.
👉 Here’s the 1. FC Union Berlin starting XI for today’s @Bundesliga_EN match against @FCBayernEN.— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) May 17, 2020
Gikiewicz; Schlotterbeck, Hübner, Subotic; Lenz, Trimmel, Prömel, Andrich; Ingvartsen, Ujah, Bülter#FCUFCB | #fcunion | -60mins pic.twitter.com/VVjivUL2zj
TEAM NEWS TIME! First up the visitors! Serge Gnabry starts, there is room in the side for Bundesliga top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. Fresh from signing a contract during the break, Alphonso Davies starts at left-back.
Line-up ❗ 🔴⚪#FCUFCB #MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/71mLzybx0m— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020
No fans of course at Union Berlin's ground. The promoted side will cause Bayern plenty of problems!
🏡 Home at the Alte Försterei.— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) May 17, 2020
See you soon, @FCBayernUS / @FCBayernEN.#FCUFCB | #fcunion | 18:00 pic.twitter.com/1kz5iYshs8
Not long till we get that all-important team news. I wonder if Lewandowski will bust out his Tik Tok moves later on?!?
Robert Lewandowski returns to action today with Bayern Munich. Will the league's top scorer be busting out some of these celebrations later against FC Union Berlin? 🤣— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020
🏟️ @fcunion_en v @FCBayernEN
🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT
📺 HD11
🎥 @lewy_official / TikTok#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/66DI2K7W1t
Yesterday, there were a few celebrations that went a little close on the social distancing! Uwe Rösler admits he would not punish his players for breaking the rules.
"Football is about emotions. You can't control it."— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020
Fortuna Düsseldorf manager Uwe Rösler says he would never criticise players who celebrate goals after the Hertha Berlin players appeared to break social distancing guidelines yesterday in their 3-0 win at Hoffenheim. pic.twitter.com/E8BrfIGkB5
The Champions head to Berlin... can Bayern get up and running?
Back in Bundesliga action! ⚽— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 17, 2020
To all the #FCBayern fans supporting the boys from home today: Please be sure to follow the necessary social-distancing measures 👍#packmas #FCUFCB pic.twitter.com/W5AncKVWsC
So back into the action. The first round of games has so far gone well, without a hitch. We caught up with Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Uwe Rösler, who shared how the teams and players are self-isolating during this time.
Fortuna Düsseldorf manager Uwe Rösler gives an insight into the strict quarantine measures that managers and players in the other leagues will face, as and when play resumes in Spain, Italy and England.#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/NNz1Rnsad5— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Blog for Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich! After a successful return on Saturday, the league leaders take on Union Berlin. Can newly confirmed boss Hansi Flick come away with all three points? Join me as ever for Live Updates, team news and even some videos from the game.