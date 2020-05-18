Aarran Summers

‘You could hear a pin drop’. Not a truer phrase was said. If there is one thing I have learned about the resumption of the Bundesliga, it is that football needs its supporters.

Inside the stadium. It is a view echoed by the former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger. He told beIN SPORTS during half-time of Bayern’s victory over Union Berlin that he was convinced that a lack of supporters will damage the show in the long term.

“You cannot imagine a whole season played without spectators.”



Arsene Wenger has warned that behind-closed-doors games will damage football long-term. pic.twitter.com/htYuAFVDaC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 17, 2020

The damage could become long lasting but in the short term, it is clearly an issue. Of course, it is impossible under the climate and I should make the point that it should not be rushed to simply add to the ambience. Lives are at stake, so it is only natural that precautions are taken.

There is no alternative. We cannot simply stop the game. For those complaining that we should wait until COVID-19 ends and that players can fend for themselves during this difficult period, we need to remember that there are thousands of people involved in football that cannot. There are people that are desperate to not only return to work but to also pay their mortgages, put food on the table and live.

The above is a human point of view, the next is economic. The majority of football clubs around the world face huge financial losses due to the pandemic. Any delay would simply edge them further to the abyss. Health over money, of course. However, we need to remember if many clubs folded it would create further issues down the line. The revenue sport generates, particularly football, is extraordinary. COVID-19 has damaged football to its very core – its effect could become catastrophic.

Despite all the concerns and the groans on social media, on the flip side, we have competitive football back. No more replays of old games or previous competitions. This is live football and the competitiveness has returned. Borussia Dortmund started us off with a fine display in the Ruhr Derby. A good solid win for them. Erling Haaland continuing where he left off. Schalke flattered to deceive, and that is a concern for their coach, the former Huddersfield boss, David Wagner.

This club man! 😭💛@ErlingHaaland pays tribute to the Dortmund fans who couldn't be at the game today.



What an incredible bond.#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/5Lc2Pv7mWc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

Bayern struggled to overcome Union Berlin in the German capital and needed the league’s top goalscorer, Robert Lewandowski, and Benjamin Pavard to see off Berlin’s challenge. It was not particularly convincing for Hansi Flick’s side, but it was an important victory.

Amongst all the challenges we have seen in the world lately, the title fight in Germany is certainly becoming a fascinating one.

Aside from the muted atmosphere, I was interested to see how the regulations were followed through the weekend. Celebrations, like the noise, were muted, there were face masks aplenty, and interviews were conducted at a safe distance. It was clear that every team made sure they followed the rules as efficiently as possible.

The rest of the world looked on with interest this weekend. If the Bundesliga can do it, Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League will argue that they can too. As France end their season, Paris Saint-Germain can rest and wait for the UEFA Champions League to resume.

The likes of Bayern Munich can play competitive football to keep themselves match fit. It is a difference that could be pivotal in the months to come.

Back to Germany though and it is great to have the Bundesliga back. I can only imagine that TV viewership exploded this weekend. You certainly did not miss anything on beIN SPORTS. As football supporters around the world selected a club to support, it does feel like that the league had never stopped in the first place.

We can also make the point that the league will be decided the proper way, as mentioned by the Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge who revealed that he was pleased “that sporting decision would be made on the pitch.”

With the first matchday over, we must now wait. It is evident that every precaution has been made to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but any sign that it has during the last matchday will have serious consequences.

Football is back, but the danger remains. If there is no crowd, then so be it. This virus is a matter of life or death for some people, we should just be pleased that we have something to celebrate – in the form of Bundesliga football.