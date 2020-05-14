Joel Richards

The Bundesliga is back. Let's have a look at five reasons to get excited for the return of the beautiful game in Germany.

Top Four Title Tussle

Ok, Bayern Munich may currently sit top (again) and on course for an eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown, but their four-point lead isn’t exactly insurmountable. Only six points separate the top four and the chasing pack of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach still harbour hopes of breaking the Bavarians’ stranglehold on the Meisterschale.

Despite a faltering start to the campaign and the departure of coach Niko Kovac, Bayern have charged their way back to the top thanks largely due to the stunning form of Robert Lewandowski. Die Roten’s cause was also helped courtesy of their rivals from Dortmund whose stuttering start to the campaign saw them fail to capitalise and a 4-0 thrashing in Der Klassiker on matchday 11 left them playing catch-up.

However, the January arrival of Erling Haaland has brought about a revival in BVB’s fortunes and his own goalscoring exploits have helped his new side win seven of their eight Bundesliga games since the turn of the year.

Yet at the beginning of 2019-20, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach appeared to provide the strongest claims to Bayern’s throne.

After a five-game unbeaten start to the season, a four-game winless run for Leipzig was followed by a scintillating spell that began with an 8-0 rout of Mainz on matchday 10. That resulted in an eight-game unbeaten run, scoring 34 goals in the process and top spot, but a loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 19 led to another downturn in form with Die Rotten Bullen having won just two of their last six games before the suspension of action.

Though they currently lie 4th, Monchengladbach’s form at the beginning of the campaign offers hope they may still last the distance. Having won five of their opening seven games, Marco Rose’s side remained top of the table for eight consecutive matchdays and a 2-1 win over Bayern in December ignited dreams of a first Bundesliga title since 1977.

A slight stumble in form before the winter break hindered those prospects, but the Foals have responded since January and their eight games have returned only two points fewer than they accrued in their opening eight of the campaign.

In the absence of meaningful title races elsewhere in Europe’s big leagues, it is Germany who may just provide the biggest drama in the coming weeks.

Rising Stars

This season’s Bundesliga has been populated by a boom of new talent that look set to dominate the world game for years to come.

Yes, Jadon Sancho may be a relative ‘veteran’ having plied his trade in Germany since 2017, but 2019-20 has saw the Englishman’s star shine even brighter in a Borussia Dortmund side challenging for the title. Indeed, it is Dortmund who boasts some of world football’s hottest rising talent: Erling Haaland’s January arrival from Salzburg has injected more goals to compliment Sancho’s 14 strikes and 15 assists, and the emergence of Giovanni Reyna have been highlights for the Black-and-Yellows as they bid for Bundesliga glory.

Bayern Munich has had breakout stars of their own, namely Alphonso Davies. The Canadian teenager has emerged as first-choice left-back under the stewardship of Hansi Flick, starting all 16 games since the German took charge. Although initially signed as a winger in 2018, Davies made history last season when he became the first player born in the 2000s to score for Bayern and has been regarded as his side’s “get-out-of-jail-free card” with his pace and strength a key asset.

Elsewhere, the feats of Kai Havertz have been a leading light in Bayer Leverkusen’s campaign. The 20-year-old had a mixed first half of the season as he struggled to adjust to life without Julian Brandt alongside side him in midfield. Since January however, an upturn in fortunes has seen Havertz remind everyone of the great potential that exists and has attracted an array of admirers across Europe.

Lethal Lewandowski

Arguably the most consistent forward of his generation, Lewandowski was enjoying the best season of his career before it was interrupted by injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ironically a knee injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League ruled the Pole out of action for four weeks, but due to the suspension of football Lewandowski only missed two games and is now fully fit to return.

For Lewandowski, the numbers are quite simply astonishing: for 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances, see 39 in 33 across all competitions. Bayern’s goal machine has Gerd Muller’s long-standing record of 40 goals in 1971-72 in his sights once action resumes next weekend.

A record-breaking streak of 16 goals from his opening 11 appearances at the beginning of 2019-20 was pivotal to Bayern remaining in contention at the top of the table as poor results blighted their title defence. Where they would be without their No.9’s intervention is anyone’s guess.

Turbo Timo

Another striker who’s grabbed the headlines this season has been the key figure in Julian Nagelsmann’s revolution at RB Leipzig.

Despite a couple of previous inconsistent spells, this season has been the real breakout year for Timo Werner whose 21 goals and seven Bundesliga assists have largely contributed to Leipzig’s title aspirations. Were it not for the freakish efforts of Robert Lewandowski, Werner would be top of the goal-scoring charts.

The former Stuttgart man’s sparkling form can be largely attributed to Nagelsmann, with his preference for a 3-4-2-1 formation deploying Werner as a second striker in the left-half space where he has thrived.

The 24-year-old’s form has attracted an array of would-be suitors, and his public flirtation with Liverpool has further ignited speculation his future will soon lie away from the Red Bull Arena.

It’s Back!

Quite simply, elite football is once again back in our lives.

While we’ve all understandably accepted there have been more important things to worry about since the outbreak of COVID-19, the resumption of the Bundesliga is an indication of some sense of normality returning to our lives.

Yes, there may be no fans in attendance, and the ongoing threat of a further outbreak looms large overall society, but the Bundesliga’s return offers a much-needed boost to football fans starved of meaningful action (no offence Belarus or Nicaragua).

