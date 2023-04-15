Borussia Dortmund failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich's 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday, blowing a two-goal lead against 10-man Stuttgart before conceding a last-gasp equaliser.



Dortmund were 2-0 ahead in Stuttgart when Konstantinos Mavropanos received a second yellow card, but the hosts hauled themselves level in a dramatic finish. Gio Reyna fired Dortmund back in front three minutes into injury time only for Stuttgart to snatch a 3-3 draw courtesy of Silas, who scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

Dortmund's Sebastien Haller opened the scoring midway through the first half, hammering in via the underside on the crossbar from a Donyell Malen cross.

Malen doubled the visitors' lead minutes later, gliding a low shot into the corner of the net, his fourth consecutive game with a goal.

Dortmund's speedy forwards continued to trouble Stuttgart and Mavropanos was sent off late in the first half, picking up a second booking for a foul on Karim Adeyemi.

Despite being a man down, Stuttgart continued to push forward, Serhou Guirassy having a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half.

Tanguy Coulibaly pulled one back for Stuttgart with 12 minutes to go against an increasingly nervous-looking Dortmund.

Stuttgart scored a second minutes later when Josha Vagnoman booted the ball home in a crowded penalty area to level the scores.

The drama wasn't over and Dortmund thought Reyna had won them the game, but Silas popped up with a 97th-minute equaliser to drag Stuttgart back out of the bottom two.